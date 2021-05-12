Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rebecca Bassett celebrates firing Linfield into the lead against Glentoran

Samantha Kelly equalised seven minutes from time to earn Women's Premiership champions Glentoran a 1-1 draw with Belfast rivals Linfield.

Rebecca Bassett's first-half strike put the Blues in front at Midgely Park.

Table-topping Cliftonville are now the only side with a 100% record after Kirsty McGuinness netted in a 1-0 win over Crusaders.

There was joy for Derry City as they registered a first league win in almost two years by beating Sion Swifts 1-0.

Lauren Cregan scored a minute into the second half at the Brandywell as the Candystripes chalked up a first top-flight victory in 20 matches, a run stretching back to a win over Comber Rec Ladies in July 2019.

Derry's performances this season have seen a marked improvement from recent years and this landmark result was their first triumph over their Strabane-based rivals since 2018.

Smiles all round for Derry City as Lauren Cregan scores the only against Sion Swifts

Linfield were edged out by Cliftonville last week but went toe-to-toe against the Glens in a superb end-to-end encounter with both sides creating plenty of chances to win.

Bassett hit the opener for Linfield on 33 minutes and the hosts held the Glens until Northern Ireland international Kelly levelled to leave the east Belfast side in second place after dropping their first points of the campaign.

Cliftonville edged the Crues in the north Belfast derby at Seaview to make it three wins from their opening three matches.

Two Northern Ireland internationals combined after 62 minutes to decide the closely-fought affair as McGuinness - who has now netted in successive games - headed home from Marissa Callaghan's cross.