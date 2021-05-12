Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jake Taylor scored six goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Exeter this season

Exeter captain Jake Taylor is among four players who have been offered new contracts by the League Two club.

Defenders Lewis Page and Pierce Sweeney and midfielder Randell Williams have also been offered terms.

However, Grecians manager Matt Taylor expects both Taylor and Williams to leave St James Park.

Midfielder Taylor, 29, has scored 29 goals in 263 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon club from Reading in January 2019.

Meanwhile, Nicky Ajose, Alex Fisher, Jonny Maxted, Tom Parkes and Lewis Ward have all been released.