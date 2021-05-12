Ali McCann (left) is one of four nominees for PFA Scotland young player of the year

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy says the Glasgow club are keeping a close eye on the progress of St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann.

But he stresses that decisions about the squad for next season must await the arrival of a permanent manager.

The 21-year-old McCann has helped Saints win the Scottish League Cup and reach the Scottish Cup final this term.

"He's obviously one we know well, but there are no decisions over squads," Kennedy told BBC Scotland.

"Watching him from playing then and from afar, he's an impressive young player who's improved with his exposure to first-team football."

McCann was on Wednesday revealed as one of four nominees for the PFA Scotland union's young player of the year along with Celtic midfielder David Turnbull, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson and Hibernian left-back Josh Doig.

The Edinburgh-born midfielder, who has four caps for Northern Ireland, has made 46 appearances this season - his second as regular in the starting line-up at McDiarmid Park.

"At Celtic. we've always got to keep our eye on the best young talents in Scotland in terms of where you would want to scout," Kennedy stressed ahead of St Johnstone's visit to Celtic Park on Wednesday.

"If there are good young players in Scotland, then you want to make sure you know about them."

Celtic have still to announce a new director of football as well as a manager to succeed Neil Lennon, who left in February, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe the preferred option for the latter role.

Kennedy admits that the uncertainty is "not ideal" but hopes that the future of out-of-contract players like Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths will become clearer "in the coming week or so".

"Because there's not been a decision made in terms of the management and everything else that goes with it, we'll have to get through this week and the club will have a discussion with Leigh," he said.

Kennedy, who was Lennon's assistant before stepping into his temporary role, will be looking for answers to his own future after Saturday's final game of the season

"I have had no discussions about my future at all. I have not been kept in the loop about what is going to happen," he admitted. "When things draw to a close and you maybe get a steer on what is happening, you have to have evaluate that and look at what your options are.

"I wouldn't hang around somewhere if I didn't think it was a good project or I it was something I would get something out of."

Asked if he had anything new lined up, he added: "Nothing concrete yet and I don't expect anything. It is usually during the summer months that things start to get moving."