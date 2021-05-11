Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Alan Sheehan joined the Cobblers from Lincoln City last October

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold, experienced defender Alan Sheehan and winger Mark Marshall are among six players released by Northampton Town following their relegation from League One.

Arnold, 31, helped Town win promotion in 2019-20 but an injury-hit campaign saw him only play 12 games.

Winger Marshall, 34, made 33 appearances, while Sheehan, also 34, played 14 matches.

Matty Warburton, Ricky Korboa and Ethan Johnston have also been released.

Out-of-contract trio Lloyd Jones, Ryan Watson and Scott Pollock have been offered new deals.