Walsall are preparing for a third successive season in League Two

Walsall have released eight players following a disappointing season in League Two that culminated in the departure of head coach Brian Dutton.

In the wake of Dutton's exit on Monday, the Saddlers' retained list contains just 10 contracted players.

They have opted not to give new deals to defenders James Clarke, Callum Cockerill-Mollett and Cameron Norman.

Strikers Caolan Lavery, Josh Gordon and midfielders Wes McDonald, Jack Nolan and Stuart Sinclair will also leave.

Seven players are still under contract for the 2021-22 season: goalkeepers Liam Roberts and Jack Rose, midfielders Liam Kinsella, Alfie Bates, Sam Perry and Emmanuel Osadebe, and attacking midfielder Rory Holden.

The club has also take up contractual options on defender Tom Leak and midfielder Joe Willis, while 36-year-old Mat Sadler will remain in his role as player-coach.

They have also offered new contracts to defenders Dan Scarr and Hayden White - and a short-term deal to former Academy player Danny Coogan.

Loan players Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa), Jayden Reid (Birmingham City), Max Melbourne (Lincoln City), Derick Osei Yaw (Oxford United) and Frank Vincent (Bournemouth) have all returned to their respective parent clubs.

Walsall, who lost previous manager Darrell Clarke to League Two rivals Port Vale in February, finished 19th, eight points clear of the drop zone.

Could Steve Coppell join the Saddlers?

Former Manchester United and England winger Steve Coppell - the 65-year-old former Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Reading boss - is currently a short-priced favourite with bookmakers to fill the managerial vacancy.

Coppell, whose last English managerial role ended prematurely at Bristol City in August 2010, worked at Palace with Walsall technical director Jamie Fullarton, who was appointed in April.

The 2021-22 campaign will be the Saddlers' third back in the EFL's bottom tier, following relegation from League One in 2019.