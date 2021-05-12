Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Van Dijk was injured after a collision with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has ruled himself out of playing for the Netherlands at this summer's European Championship.

The 29-year-old is recovering from surgery after suffering knee ligament damage in October.

"I feel physically it is the right decision that I've decided not to go to the Euros," Van Dijk, the Netherlands captain, told the Liverpool website. external-link

He added: "It's tough, but I'm at peace with it."

The Euros are taking place between 11 June and 11 July, having been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Van Dijk said that he had not suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and he had "progressed nicely" but, in the latest stage of his recovery, had decided he could not play at this summer's tournament.

"I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things," said Van Dijk.

"I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it - we all have to accept it.

"I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things."

Instead of going to the Euros, Van Dijk will "go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season" to achieve the "realistic goal" of returning for pre-season with Liverpool.