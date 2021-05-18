Premier League
Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season. At 73, he is the oldest manager in Premier League history

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no fresh injury concerns, with Granit Xhaka hoping to recover from a groin strain in time to play on Wednesday.

David Luiz, who will leave the club this summer, won't be involved because of a hamstring strain.

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns.

This fixture will be manager Roy Hodgson's final home game at Selhurst Park as he is stepping down at the end of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal, who had the weekend off, are on a run of three successive league wins and I think they will make it four in a row at Selhurst Park. Their young players have made a difference for them in recent weeks.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis

Arsenal are on their longest unbeaten run in Premier League away game under Mikel Arteta
They have won four away games and drawn two since a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 February

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The reverse fixture ended 0-0, the third consecutive draw between the two sides.
  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the past five Premier League meetings - their longest unbeaten run against Arsenal.
  • However, Arsenal have lost just one of their past 15 top-flight away games against Crystal Palace (W7, D7).

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have never lost their final home league game in their previous 11 Premier League campaigns (W8, D3). Their last such top-flight defeat was in 1980-81.
  • The Eagles have managed just five goals at home in seven league matches.
  • Only Fulham have won fewer Premier League points in London derbies than Palace, with seven, this season.
  • Christian Benteke could score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since March to April 2013.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal could win four successive Premier League matches for the first time since August to October 2018.
  • They could lose their last away game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-01.
  • The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six London derbies (W3, D3).
  • Arsenal have lost 13 of their 36 league fixtures - equalling their record for most defeats in a 38-match season, first set in 2017-18.
  • Ten of Alexandre Lacazette's 13 goals this season have come in away games.

