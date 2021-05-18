West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

TEAM NEWS
West Brom head coach Sam Allardyce has no fresh injury concerns as his relegated side prepare to face West Ham in front of around 5,500 fans.
Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass will not play again this season because of respective hamstring and back injuries.
West Ham manager David Moyes has a near full-strength squad to choose from as his side seek to bolster their chances of securing European football.
Manuel Lanzini could miss out again.
- Petition calling for independent regulator in English football passes 100,000 signatures
- Lingard wins player of the month for April
- West Brom's Ajayi racially abused
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
West Ham have run out of steam in the past few weeks, and their results have tailed off at the worst possible time for their top-four hopes.
The Hammers have gone off the boil, but they have not been playing poorly, and they have not had any breaks.
West Brom put up a heck of a fight against Liverpool on Sunday, but I'm going with West Ham to bounce back here.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-1 and could complete the league double for the first time since 2005-06.
- West Brom have won just two of the past 16 league meetings.
West Bromwich Albion
- Albion have only lost two of their past eight league games at The Hawthorns.
- However, the Baggies are without a win in five matches (D2, L3).
- They have only managed to win one of their past 16 midweek Premier League games (D5, L10). West Brom have lost all six such games under Sam Allardyce.
- Allardyce has lost all four of his Premier League games against West Ham since leaving the club in 2015.
West Ham United
- West Ham are three points away from equalling their highest Premier League total of 62, set in 2015-16.
- They have already set a club record of 17 Premier League wins in a season.
- The Hammers have won eight top-flight away fixtures in a season for the third time, after 1926-27 (10 wins) and 1985-86 (9).
- West Ham have gone nine league matches without a clean sheet.
- Michail Antonio has scored 11 goals in his last 14 Premier League away starts.