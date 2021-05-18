Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur18:00Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Tottenham celebrate scoring against Wolves
Tottenham's 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday boosted their ambitions of European football next season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason awaits news on whether Serge Aurier is available after he missed the Wolves game with a groin strain.

Ben Davies is again ruled out and faces a race against time to be available for Wales' Euros 2020 squad.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish could make his first start since February after two cameos off the bench.

Tyrone Mings is likely to be fit but Matty Cash and Morgan Sanson will miss the last two games of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham's home form has held up over the past few weeks but they are not going to get in the Champions League from here.

Spurs should be able to get at Villa, who let another lead slip at Crystal Palace on Sunday and seem to be leaking goals at the moment.

Prediction: 2-1

Tottenham's Harry Kane has hit the woodwork nine times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player
Since such data became available in 2003-04, the only player to hit the woodwork more in a top-flight season is Robin van Persie, with 10 in 2011-12

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham could set a new club record of six straight wins against Aston Villa.
  • Spurs are looking to complete their seventh Premier League double over Villa, a feat they have only achieved against Everton and Manchester City.
  • The Villans have lost 12 of the past 13 meetings in all competitions, with the exception being a victory under Tim Sherwood in April 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Ryan Mason is the first Spurs boss to win his opening three home matches in charge since Harry Redknapp in November 2008.
  • Against Wolves, Spurs had more shots (24) and more shots on target (13) than they did in any Premier League game under Jose Mourinho.
  • They have won eight of their past nine home fixtures in all competitions, scoring 24 goals in those victories.
  • Spurs have won 11 and drawn one of their 12 most recent Premier League home games played on a Wednesday.
  • Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his past six Premier League appearances against Aston Villa.
  • The only players to exceeded Kane's 35 goal involvements (22 goals, 13 assists) in Europe's top five leagues this season are Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa's tally of 49 points is their highest in a Premier League season since the 64 they accrued under Martin O'Neill in 2009-10.
  • Villa's eight league away wins is as many as they recorded in their previous three top-flight campaigns combined.
  • They could set a new club top-flight record of nine away clean sheets in a season.
  • Their solitary victory in their final away league game over the past 18 seasons came at Arsenal in 2010-11.
  • Dean Smith's side have lost all five of their Premier League matches played on a Wednesday this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
