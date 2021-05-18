Premier League
BurnleyBurnley20:15LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope prepares to throw the ball
Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to return from a knee injury before the end of the season, either against Liverpool or on Sunday at Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could return, having missed the weekend defeat by Leeds United with a minor knee injury.

Robbie Brady remains out, while Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Kevin Long have all undergone surgery.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recovered from illness, while James Milner will be assessed.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota will miss Wednesday's game, with the latter given an outside chance of playing on Sunday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley will score and this won't be a comfortable night for Liverpool - but I'd back the Reds to win.

Jurgen Klopp's side don't know for sure that winning their final two games of the season will secure a top-four place because goal difference may decide it, but all they can do is look after their side of things by taking the points at Turf Moor.

It won't be easy, but I think Liverpool will get the victory they need.

Prediction: 1-3

Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley can win both league matches in a season against Liverpool for the first time since 1929-30.
  • The Clarets have lost five of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Liverpool, with the exception being a 2-0 victory in August 2016.

Burnley

  • Burnley have set an unwanted club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win (D5, L4).
  • The Clarets have had two longer winless league streaks at home: 11 in the second tier in 1979, and 10 in the third tier in 1984.
  • They can equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive home defeats, set in 2010 and matched between July and October last year.
  • Their four wins in the past 17 Premier League fixtures all came away.
  • Chris Wood has been directly involved in 11 of Burnley's last 14 league goals, scoring eight and setting up three.
  • Bailey Peacock-Farrell has lost on all four of his Premier League appearances this season, conceding an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool are unbeaten in eight league games, winning six of them. They are currently on a season's best run of three straight wins.
  • The Reds have only won three of their 11 Premier League matches this season against teams currently in the bottom six of the table (D5, L3).
  • They have lost nine Premier League games in a season for the first time in five years.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored in 99 Liverpool fixtures in all competitions. The Egyptian only has one goal from six league appearances against Burnley.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport