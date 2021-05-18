Burnley v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could return, having missed the weekend defeat by Leeds United with a minor knee injury.
Robbie Brady remains out, while Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Kevin Long have all undergone surgery.
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recovered from illness, while James Milner will be assessed.
Naby Keita and Diogo Jota will miss Wednesday's game, with the latter given an outside chance of playing on Sunday.
- 'A monumental moment that could define Liverpool's season' - Danny Murphy
- Reform petition passes 100,000 signatures
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley will score and this won't be a comfortable night for Liverpool - but I'd back the Reds to win.
Jurgen Klopp's side don't know for sure that winning their final two games of the season will secure a top-four place because goal difference may decide it, but all they can do is look after their side of things by taking the points at Turf Moor.
It won't be easy, but I think Liverpool will get the victory they need.
Prediction: 1-3
Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley can win both league matches in a season against Liverpool for the first time since 1929-30.
- The Clarets have lost five of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Liverpool, with the exception being a 2-0 victory in August 2016.
Burnley
- Burnley have set an unwanted club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win (D5, L4).
- The Clarets have had two longer winless league streaks at home: 11 in the second tier in 1979, and 10 in the third tier in 1984.
- They can equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive home defeats, set in 2010 and matched between July and October last year.
- Their four wins in the past 17 Premier League fixtures all came away.
- Chris Wood has been directly involved in 11 of Burnley's last 14 league goals, scoring eight and setting up three.
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell has lost on all four of his Premier League appearances this season, conceding an average of 3.5 goals per game.
Liverpool
- Liverpool are unbeaten in eight league games, winning six of them. They are currently on a season's best run of three straight wins.
- The Reds have only won three of their 11 Premier League matches this season against teams currently in the bottom six of the table (D5, L3).
- They have lost nine Premier League games in a season for the first time in five years.
- Mohamed Salah has scored in 99 Liverpool fixtures in all competitions. The Egyptian only has one goal from six league appearances against Burnley.