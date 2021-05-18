Premier League
NewcastleNewcastle United18:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Oli McBurnie being treated by a physio against Arsenal in the Premier League
Sheffield United and Scotland striker Oli McBurnie says he is "devastated" that a fractured foot will prevent him competing in this summer's European Championship

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce does not expect either Ryan Fraser or Isaac Hayden to play in either of the final two games of the season as they build up fitness after injuries.

Elliot Anderson has recovered from a hip injury and could be involved.

Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to make any changes to the Sheffield United side that defeated Everton on Sunday.

He remains without Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Oliver Burke, Jack O'Connell and Ethan Ampadu.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The positive thing for Sheffield United is that they are not going down being beaten heavily every week.

There is nothing riding on this game now Newcastle are safe but it's important they put on a good show in front of their fans - by that I mean they should go for it a bit.

The last thing Steve Bruce needs is an off-day from his team and a load of supporters chanting 'Bruce out' at him as soon as they are allowed back in the stadium.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis

Sixteen of Sheffield United's 28 losses have come by a single-goal margin
The Blades are the first club to lose as many as 16 top-flight fixtures in a season by a one-goal margin since Ipswich Town in 1985-86.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The Blades won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January and could complete the league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1979.
  • Newcastle have won five of the past six league games in this fixture.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have scored 15 goals in their past seven league games, more than they had in their previous 18 in the division.
  • The Magpies have lost their final home league game in successive seasons.
  • They have conceded 33 goals at home this season, their worst top-flight record since letting in 37 goals in 1977-78.
  • Joe Willock could become the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League appearances.
  • Allan Saint-Maximin has scored in both of his Premier League games against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United

  • The Blades could win consecutive league matches for the first time since July 2020. They haven't earned successive away victories since December 2019.
  • Sheffield United have suffered 28 defeats in 2020-21, one short of the Premier League record held by Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Derby County.
  • They have only scored eight goals in their 18 away league games this season.
  • Their overall tally is 19 goals - the top-flight record for fewest goals scored in a season is 20 by Derby County in 2007-08.
  • Daniel Jebbison could become only the second player to score in each of his first two Premier League starts for Sheffield United, emulating Brian Deane in 1992.

