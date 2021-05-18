Last updated on .From the section League One

Lee Johnson was appointed Black Cats boss in December 2020

Sunderland's prestige and history has no relevance to boss Lee Johnson, going into the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final at Lincoln City.

The Wearsiders were in the Premier League as recently as 2017, while the Imps have never played in the top tier, and were last in the second in 1961.

However, goal difference was all that separated the two clubs in this season's table.

"We can only control the controllables, and that is to perform," Johnson said.

"We can't play our own history, we can't play our past or future. We can only go in on the moment and be the best team, if you're the best team you'll win or the luck is on your side, you'll win.

"These are two good teams who deserve to be where they are over the course of a 46-game season and now will go hammer and tong to be better than each other.

"In the end point, if the perception is that we're the bigger club, then so be it, but it's not something that we personally can control."

Imps on the up

Lincoln have come a long way in a short space of time from the National League to the cusp of the Championship and another Wembley experience, so they are not short of incentive.

Yet, with a 46,000-seater stadium, a legacy of big support and ambitious new owners targeting a return to the upper echelons, it could be argued there is more pressure and expectation of success on Sunderland from external sources.

"Public perception that could be be the case but I'm not feeling that," Johnson continued. "This isn't Lincoln playing the history of Sunderland AFC and we're not playing the history of Lincoln City.

"This is 11 League One human beings that have to play each other. It's 11 lads that are brave enough to take the arena and perform to the best we can. We need that support off everybody that supports Sunderland to maximise the potential of getting a result."

Former Manchester United player Michael Appleton took over as Imps boss in September 2019

Imps manager Michael Appleton is also in no danger of being distracted by Sunderland's status.

"We are not too concerned about who we face," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We are a dangerous team and we go in looking forward to it rather than worrying about who the opposition are.

"We have given ourselves a fantastic opportunity to get promoted. Our attitude will be to try to win both games."

Appleton does, however, have a great deal of respect for the Wearsiders.

"Even when they've been on a tough run, as they have of late, they've got a group of players who dig in," he added.

"They've got players who have been there and done it. That's what's going to make them really dangerous.

"They are capable of winning tight games and we have to make sure we are still in the game around the 70th minute. That is where the youth and athleticism will come through for us."

Black Cats duo back in contention

Lincoln defender Adam Jackson is pushing to start having returned from a hip injury as a substitute in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon after six games on the sidelines.

Former Black Cats midfielder Liam Bridcutt played against the Dons after being rested for the midweek defeat at Charlton and is fit.

Sunderland could have Tom Flanagan and Ross Stewart back.

Central defender Flanagan has not played since suffering a foot injury during the Papa John's Trophy final victory over Tranmere on 14 March, while striker Stewart missed the 1-1 draw with Northampton because of a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Aiden McGeady is expected to be fit despite a foot problem.

How do the two teams compare?