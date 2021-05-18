Sunderland's prestige and history has no relevance to boss Lee Johnson, going into the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final at Lincoln City.
The Wearsiders were in the Premier League as recently as 2017, while the Imps have never played in the top tier, and were last in the second in 1961.
However, goal difference was all that separated the two clubs in this season's table.
"We can only control the controllables, and that is to perform," Johnson said.
"We can't play our own history, we can't play our past or future. We can only go in on the moment and be the best team, if you're the best team you'll win or the luck is on your side, you'll win.
"These are two good teams who deserve to be where they are over the course of a 46-game season and now will go hammer and tong to be better than each other.
"In the end point, if the perception is that we're the bigger club, then so be it, but it's not something that we personally can control."
Imps on the up
Lincoln have come a long way in a short space of time from the National League to the cusp of the Championship and another Wembley experience, so they are not short of incentive.
Yet, with a 46,000-seater stadium, a legacy of big support and ambitious new owners targeting a return to the upper echelons, it could be argued there is more pressure and expectation of success on Sunderland from external sources.
"Public perception that could be be the case but I'm not feeling that," Johnson continued. "This isn't Lincoln playing the history of Sunderland AFC and we're not playing the history of Lincoln City.
"This is 11 League One human beings that have to play each other. It's 11 lads that are brave enough to take the arena and perform to the best we can. We need that support off everybody that supports Sunderland to maximise the potential of getting a result."
Imps manager Michael Appleton is also in no danger of being distracted by Sunderland's status.
"We are not too concerned about who we face," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
"We are a dangerous team and we go in looking forward to it rather than worrying about who the opposition are.
"We have given ourselves a fantastic opportunity to get promoted. Our attitude will be to try to win both games."
Appleton does, however, have a great deal of respect for the Wearsiders.
"Even when they've been on a tough run, as they have of late, they've got a group of players who dig in," he added.
"They've got players who have been there and done it. That's what's going to make them really dangerous.
"They are capable of winning tight games and we have to make sure we are still in the game around the 70th minute. That is where the youth and athleticism will come through for us."
Black Cats duo back in contention
Lincoln defender Adam Jackson is pushing to start having returned from a hip injury as a substitute in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon after six games on the sidelines.
Former Black Cats midfielder Liam Bridcutt played against the Dons after being rested for the midweek defeat at Charlton and is fit.
Sunderland could have Tom Flanagan and Ross Stewart back.
Central defender Flanagan has not played since suffering a foot injury during the Papa John's Trophy final victory over Tranmere on 14 March, while striker Stewart missed the 1-1 draw with Northampton because of a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Aiden McGeady is expected to be fit despite a foot problem.
How do the two teams compare?
- In the League One meeting at Sincil Bank earlier in 2020-21, Sunderland ran out 4-0 winners against Lincoln City, their biggest away league win of the season while also Lincoln's heaviest home league defeat of the campaign.
- In all competitions, Sunderland are unbeaten in all three meetings with Lincoln in 2020-21, winning and drawing in League One and drawing 1-1 in a Football League Trophy semi-final match before winning 5-3 on penalties.
- This is Lincoln City's seventh Football League play-off campaign and they are yet to get promoted via this method in any of the previous six attempts.
- Sunderland are competing in the League One play-offs for a second time in the past three seasons - they eliminated Portsmouth in the semi-final in 2018-19, before losing 2-1 to Charlton at Wembley in the final. The Black Cats have only been promoted via the play-offs once in five previous attempts - despite losing 1-0 in the final to Swindon in 1990, the Robins were demoted and Sunderland promoted instead.
- Lincoln City have lost nine home league matches this season and are only the second team in Football League history to finish in the top-six of a division having lost that many, after Exeter City in 2016-17 (10).
- The Imps picked up just two wins in their final 11 League One games at Sincil Bank (D4 L5). Sunderland lost four of their past eight League One matches (W1 D3) after losing just five of their first 38 league matches in 2020-21 (W19 D14).
- Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has scored 30 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions, the most in a season for the club since Kevin Phillips netted 30 in 1999-00. Wyke also netted a double in the 4-0 win at Sincil Bank over Lincoln last December.
- Jorge Grant is both Lincoln's top scorer (13) and assister (eight) in League One this season, with Grant directly involved in nine goals in his past 12 league appearances in 2020-21 (six goals, three assists).
- Powerful new drama Danny Boy: Searching for truth in the fog of war
- The Cost of Concussion: Watch as former rugby players take legal action over their brain injuries