Portuguese Primeira Liga
SportingSporting Lisbon1BoavistaBoavista0

Sporting Lisbon 1-0 Boavista: Sporting victory seals their first Portuguese league title since 2002

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sporting Lisbon are crowned champions
Sporting Lisbon claimed their 19th Portuguese title after a wait of almost two decades

Sporting Lisbon were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time since 2002 after a 1-0 win over Boavista.

Paulinho scored the only goal of the game for the hosts, who remain unbeaten and are eight points clear of Porto with two games to play.

The result also marks the end of Porto and Benfica's 19-year hold on the Primeira Liga title.

Thousands of celebrating fans had greeted Ruben Amorim's side outside the Jose Alvalade Stadium before kick-off.

Sporting, who are captained by former Liverpool and Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates, went top of the table at the start of November and have remained there ever since.

It caps the end of a superb season for Amorim's team, who won the League Cup in January and comes just three years after a group of supporters attacked players and staff at the club's training base.

The incident led to the departure of coach Jorge Jesus, several senior members of the squad and club president Bruno de Carvalho.

Sporting Lisbon fans
Thousands of Sporting fans had gathered outside the club's ground well before kick-off
Sporting Lisbon fans
Local authorities had asked supporters to respect social-distancing restrictions
Sporting Lisbon fans
Police reported scuffles with supporters at half-time
Sporting Lisbon fans gather
Once the match ended fans flooded the streets of Lisbon, accompanied by fireworks, car horns blaring and chants of 'we are champions'
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32257057154282
2FC Porto32228267293874
3Benfica32217462233970
4Sporting Braga32186851321960
5Paços de Ferreira32148103737050
6Vitória Guimarães31126133539-442
7Santa Clara32117143836240
8Belenenses32913102529-440
9Moreirense32913103341-840
10Tondela32106163453-1936
11Gil Vicente32106163040-1036
12Portimonense3297163440-634
13FC Famalicão31810133544-934
14Marítimo32104182642-1634
15Rio Ave32613132336-1331
16Boavista32612143648-1230
17SC Farense32610163044-1428
18CD Nacional3267192954-2525
View full Portuguese Primeira Liga table

