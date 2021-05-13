Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Matt Beard was previously named FA WSL manager of the year in 2013 and 2014

Liverpool have reappointed former boss Matt Beard as their new manager following the conclusion of the 2020-21 Women's Championship season.

Beard was managing Bristol City as maternity cover for Tanya Oxtoby, but could not prevent them being relegated from the Women's Super League.

The 43-year-old won two straight WSL titles with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014.

"When the opportunity arose it was something I wanted to do. I've followed the club since I left," he said.

"When you're here and then you're away from the football club you realise how special and unique it is.

"I've never been in a city or worked for a football club where the football is the be-all and end-all to the supporters. I just can't wait to get started."

Liverpool have been without a manager since Vicky Jepson left the club in January.

After leaving Liverpool for US side Boston Breakers in 2015, Beard went on to manage West Ham United in 2018 during their first year as a professional side.

He guided them to the FA Cup final in 2019 but left the club at the end of 2020 by mutual consent having overseen just one win in seven games.

Having taken over temporarily at Bristol City in January with the club four points adrift at the foot of the WSL, Beard guided them to two wins from his first five matches.

But City failed to win any of their final seven matches and returned to the second tier after four seasons in the top flight.