Loren Dykes began her career with Cardioff City Ladies

Ex-defender Loren Dykes will lead Wales Women's Under-17 and Under-19 training camps in Wrexham later this month.

The former Bristol City player won 105 caps for Wales before retiring from playing in February to focus on her coaching career.

The 33-year-old was part of new Wales manager Gemma Grainger's coaching team for games against Canada and Denmark in April.

Wales' Under-17s and Under19's will be preparing for the restart of Uefa competitions next season.

The Under-19 squad includes senior international Maria Francis as well as Bethan Roberts and Bethan McGowan, who have also featured in the senior squad.

Dykes will assisted by Nicola Anderson and Jen Herst for the Under-19s and Nia Davies and Pete Wilson for the Under-17s, with both camps taking place at Wrexham's Colliers Park.