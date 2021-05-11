Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Jaime Wilson settled a tight semi-final between Dumbarton and Stranraer

Dumbarton and Edinburgh City will contest the Scottish League 1 play-off final after securing aggregate wins in Tuesday's semis.

There was one goal in 180 minutes between Dumbarton and Stranraer with Jaime Wilson netting the Sons' second-leg winner.

Stranraer had the chance to level when Stuart Carswell fouled Thomas Orr but Ruari Paton missed the penalty.

Edinburgh drew 2-2 with Elgin to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

Elgin twice led on the night through Darryl McHardy goals.

Danny Handling cancelled out the first of those goals and Josh Campbell's late strike gave Edinburgh the edge.

The two-legged final will be played on 17 and 20 May, with Jim Duffy's Dumbarton seeking to avoid relegation to League 2 and Gary Naysmith's Edinburgh hoping to get up to League 1 for the first time.

And with Covid-19 restrictions being eased, 500 fans can attend outdoor events from Monday.