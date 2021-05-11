Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Morton were taken to extra time against Montrose but came out on top

Greenock Morton and Airdrieonians won in extra-time to reach the Scottish Championship play-off final.

Morton, who are seeking to avoid relegation to League 1, beat Montrose 3-1 on the night to secure a 4-3 aggregate win, Craig McGuffie scoring the 120th-minute winner.

And Airdrie triumphed by the same aggregate scored against Cove Rangers with a 3-2 win on the night.

Calum Gallagher got the decisive goal on 108 minutes.

The two-legged final will be played on 18 and 21 May. And with Covid-19 restrictions being eased, 500 fans can attend outdoor events from Monday.

Gus MacPherson's Morton levelled their tie with Stewart Petrie's Montrose when Gary Oliver struck after five minutes and Cameron Salkeld netted the Greenock's side second 13 minutes later.

Russell McLean's shot levelled the aggregate scored before half-time and the aggregate score remained at 3-3 into extra time but McGuffie's intervention prevented penalties.

Tied at 1-1 with Ian Murray's Airdrie from the first leg, Paul Hartley's Cove moved into the lead through Mitch Megginson's 15th-minute header but Gallagher nodded Airdrie level four minutes later.

Rory McAllister looked like he had won it for Cove in the second minute of stoppage time but an even later goal by Jack McKay forced extra time, with Gallagher getting his second to keep Airdrie's promotion hopes alive.

Reaction

Greenock Morton manager Gus MacPherson: "It was dramatic. We took our chances in the first half but then they get their goal so if changes the dynamic of the game. We're just delighted to get another crack at it."

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray: "We anticipated possibly penalties but we got there over the line in the end. The boys have shown time and time again this season that their character, determination, hunger and dedication to this football club has been second to none."