Shayne Lavery scored a hat-trick against Championship side Loughgall

Linfield and Larne both reach the Irish Cup semi-finals after determined victories in the quarter-finals.

Shayne Lavery scored a hat-trick as Linfield battled past Championship side Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Jamie Rea gave Linfield a scare after Lavery's double but the NI striker completed his treble to seal a 3-1 win.

Larne also eased into the last four after a 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers thanks for a Kurtis Forsythe own goal and a Ronan Hale strike.

Jordan Gibson pulled a goal back with 30 minutes to play but Tiernan Lynch's side held on to reach Tuesday's semi-finals.

Larne will face Crusaders at Mourneview Park in the last four while Linfield will take on Ballymena United at the same venue later on Tuesday.

Hat-trick hero Lavery again proved the matchwinner as Linfield saw off a spirited Loughgall side 3-1 in an absorbing last-eight encounter at Lakeview Park.

Dale Malone spurned a golden chance to put the hosts ahead when his effort came back off the inside of the post, and the Championship side's woes were compounded just six minutes later when Lavery latched on to Jordan Stewart's pass before firing low into Berraat Turker's net to give the visitors the advantage before the break.

Lavery was to the fore again just four minutes after the restart when he pounced on an errant Conor Kerr pass before surging forward and doubling the Blues' advantage with another clinical strike.

But Loughgall dug in and got their reward when Jamie Rea converted from close range in the 63rd-minute to tee up a gripping final 30 minutes.

However, Linfield quickly regained their composure and saw out the game in a professional manner as Lavery curled home a fine third late on to complete his treble and keep alive the Blues' hopes of a league and cup double.

Larne see off Carrick challenge

There were few real chance in the early stages at Inver Park in the all-Premiership tie but the deadlock was broken when Forsythe headed into his own net on 23 minutes.

Martin Donnelly floated a diagonal ball into the area and Forsythe, with Hale lurking behind him, was unfortunate as his header found the bottom corner.

Donnelly was involved again on the half-hour mark when his cross from the left was steered home by Hale, whose first-time finish flew into the top corner.

Martin Donnelly and Ronan Hale helped Larne past Carrick Rangers

Larne lost goalkeeper Conor Devlin to injury shortly before the break but continued where they left off after the restart. Hale forced Hogg into a smart stop from close range and Lee Lynch's low cross across the face of goal somehow evaded a number of red shirts in the box.

Hogg kept Carrick in the match with another great save to deny Lynch before Niall Currie's men pulled a goal back with their first real chance. Conor Mitchell, on for Devlin, failed to clear a Carrick corner and Gibson reacted quickest to hook the ball home with half an hour to play.

Mitchell redeemed himself when he pulled off a superb save to deny Reece Glendinning from the edge of the area but Larne held firm despite late Carrick pressure to reach a second Irish Cup semi-final in four years.

You can see all the goals from Tuesday night's Irish Cup quarter-finals here.