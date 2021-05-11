Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham fans held protests against the club's owners in the wake of their involvement in the proposed European Super League

Tottenham are to introduce a 'Club Advisory Panel' which will allow supporters to sit on the club's board.

Spurs were one of 12 teams to join the controversial European Super League (ESL), only to withdraw following a furious backlash.

Tottenham say they "wholeheartedly regret" the decision to join the ESL.

A club statement said representation on the board would "ensure fans are at the heart of club decision-making, something we greatly welcome".

The statement added: "We have all learnt lessons from recent events and have reviewed fan engagement as a priority. As a result we shall be liaising with key stakeholders and establishing a Club Advisory Panel."

The panel, set up as the fallout from their involvement in the proposed ESL continues, will comprise of elected representatives from different areas of the fanbase and will be "inclusive and reflective of our fans' diversity".

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) had urged the club's board to resign after their involvement in the proposed breakaway league, something the club say will not happen.

Spurs said they have tried to meet with the trust, who are so far refusing and have appointed the Football Supporters' Association to mediate in any talks.

"We are disappointed that the board of the THST has not yet met with the club," said the Spurs statement.

"The THST, with whom we have worked and, indeed, promoted, for 20 years has called for the resignations of the Executive Board over the ESL - individuals who have lived and breathed this club for the best part of two decades.

"We have offered on several occasions to meet board-to-board and discuss an open agenda - excluding a change of club ownership and the resignation of the board. Our door remains open on this basis."