Nick Tsaroulla: Crawley Town defender signs deal until 2023
Crawley Town defender Nick Tsaroulla has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.
The 22-year-old scored one goal in 21 appearances in all competitions after joining the Reds in October last year.
Tsaroulla's new deal at The People's Pension Stadium has an option to be extended by a further year.
"Nick has had an exciting first year, we are excited to see him grow and develop in a Crawley shirt," chief executive Erdem Konyar said.