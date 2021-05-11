Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Maguire suffered the ankle injury in Manchester United's win at Aston Villa on Sunday

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suffered ankle ligament damage, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

He was using crutches and was wearing a protective boot in the stands at Old Trafford on Tuesday as his side took on Leicester City in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old will now aim to be fit for United's Europa League final against Villarreal on 26 May.

England manager Gareth Southgate names his Euro 2020 squad on 25 May.

"Obviously we've had scans and the good news is there's no fracture," Solskjaer said.

"[There is] ligament damage and hopefully we'll see him again this season. Hopefully ready for the final."

Tuesday's match against Leicester was the first top-flight match Maguire had missed since joining United in 2019.