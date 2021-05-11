Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dundalk have lost four of their opening 10 league games this season

The Football Association of Ireland is reviewing reports that Dundalk players travelled to Belfast for a team outing on Saturday.

Training at the League of Ireland Premier Division club was cancelled on Tuesday to allow the squad to be tested for Covid-19.

Pictures emerged on social media of the Lilywhites players mixing in Belfast, which would have been in breach of the inter-county and cross-border travel regulations which have subsequently been eased.

An FAI spokesperson confirmed to BBC Sport NI that the organisation is aware of the matter.

"We are currently reviewing it with assistance from Dundalk Football Club. We have no further comment to make at this stage," the spokesperson said.

The club is yet to comment on the matter.

Dundalk are currently without a manager and head coach following the departures of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli from Oriel Park in April.

Sporting director Jim Magilton is in interim charge of the team, who have won just two of their opening 10 league matches ahead of Friday evening's trip to Finn Harps.