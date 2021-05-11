Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield have won two of their three meetings with Ballymena this season

Larne will play Crusaders in the Irish Cup semi-finals with Linfield taking on Ballymena United.

2019 winners Crusaders knocked out holders Glentoran with a 1-0 in Tuesday's quarter-finals while Larne beat Carrick Rangers.

Double-chasing Linfield saw off Loughgall and Ballymena, hoping to reach the final for the second year in a row, thumped Dergview.

Both semi-final games will be played at Mourneview Park on 18 May.

Irish Cup semi-finals

Larne v Crusaders (16:00 BST)

Ballymena United v Linfield (20:00 BST)

Click here to watch the goals from Tuesday night's quarter-final matches.