Port Vale's Theo Robinson, Danny Whitehead and Scott Burgess were signed by former boss John Askey

Port Vale have transfer-listed Theo Robinson, Danny Whitehead and Scott Burgess following end-of-season talks with manager Darrell Clarke.

The trio are still under contract, but are not seen as part of the plans at Vale Park for next season.

Striker Robinson scored six goals in 35 games this past season following his move from Colchester.

Midfielders Whitehead and Burgess made 20 and 31 appearances respectively in 2020-21, the former scoring once.

Former boss John Askey brought the trio to Burslem before his departure as manager in January.

Clarke released 15 players, including club favourite Tom Pope, on Monday, and is looking to make changes to his personnel for his first full season at the club.

"I feel Theo, Danny and Scott are great lads but I want to change it around a little bit, I want to look at different things," Clarke told the club website.

"It's best to be honest with players that their future lies elsewhere early enough, so they can get themselves fixed up at other clubs.

"They're all decent lads but they're probably not the right fit for myself at the minute."