James McFadden and Richard Foster will feature on Sportscene in Wednesday's double bill.

At 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland, former Scotland forward McFadden will join Jonathan Sutherland for live coverage of Raith Rovers v Dundee.

It is the first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final.

And, at 22:45 on BBC One Scotland, Partick Thistle's Foster will join Steven Thompson for highlights of Wednesday's six Premiership games.

All 12 teams are in action in the penultimate round of league fixtures this season.