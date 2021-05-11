Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City beat Everton in the 2020 Women's FA Cup final at Wembley

The Football Association has confirmed the 2021 Women's FA Cup final will take place on 5 December at Wembley Stadium.

It will coincide with 100 years since the FA made the controversial decision to ban women's football.

Dates have also been confirmed for the quarter-finals and semi-finals after the competition had to be paused mid-season due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The final had originally been scheduled for Saturday 22 May but all fifth round ties have still yet to to be played.

This season's quarter-finals will be held on Wednesday 29 September and the semi-finals on Sunday 31 October.

Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of the women's professional game, said the 5 December anniversary "represents the game's lowest ebb".

"We want to use cup final day, always one of the most special in the calendar, as a platform to celebrate the game's historic trailblazers, who we remain forever indebted to," she said.

"It also allows us to acknowledge the growth and development (of the game) in the modern era."

Seven of the eight fifth-round ties in what is the competition's 50th season will be played on Sunday. Women's Super League champions Chelsea also play last season's runners-up Everton on Thursday 20 May.

Holders Manchester City host West Ham United, while Chelsea could find themselves keeping their quadruple hopes alive when they play Everton.

Emma Hayes' side, who have also already won this season's Community Shield and League Cup, face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final on Sunday.