David Turnbull is a regular starter with Scotland Under-21s

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull says he is ready for a first Scotland call-up after injuries struck Steve Clarke's midfield before the Euro 2020 finals.

Norwich City's Kenny McLean has joined Rangers' Ryan Jack in missing out.

The 21-year-old Turnbull has so far only played at under-21 level but says his "fingers are crossed".

"People have seen what I can do and it's just about doing that consistently and I feel I have brought that into my game," Turnbull said.

"It's a shame for the boys, but it opens up doors for other players, whether it is me or other boys - obviously I would be delighted if it was me."

Turnbull joined Celtic from Motherwell in August - a year after a transfer first fell through because of serious injury - and has made 37 appearances this season.

"Once I got in, I thought I did well and I've enjoyed it personally," he said. "I've played a lot of games this season.

"I've been around the under-21s as well and, of course it's different going up to the senior level, but I feel I as if I am ready to do that. It is what every young boy dreams of - playing for Scotland."

Celtic have had a disappointing season as they relinquished their grip on the league title and two domestic cups.

However, interim manager John Kennedy thinks Turnbull - along with other Scots in his squad - have an opportunity in their final two games of the season to impress the national coach.

"He's now at that stage where he's probably ready to take that next step," he said of Turnbull. "I think he's shown he's ready to perform at that level. He's come in and he's been terrific for us.

"If the opportunity presents itself for David, he'll handle that no problem. Technically, he is more than good enough to play at an elite level and he's got better and improved his performances as the season's progressed."