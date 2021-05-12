Champions League final moved to Porto and 12,000 Chelsea and Manchester City fans can attend

The Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City will take place in Portugal with 6,000 fans from each club permitted to attend.

The game on 29 May has been moved from Turkey to the Portuguese city of Porto because of coronavirus restrictions.

Portugal is on England's green list so players and fans can attend without having to quarantine on their return home. Turkey is on the red list.

It is the second successive year the final has been held in Portugal.

"To deprive supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

Uefa, UK government officials and the Football Association met to talk about Wembley hosting the game but no agreement could be reached on quarantine exemptions for sponsors, VIPs and broadcasters.

"Fans have had to suffer more than 12 months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football," added Ceferin.

"After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don't have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season."

Lisbon was the location for the delayed final stages of last season's competition, won by Bayern Munich.

The final capacity limit at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto is still to be fixed.

