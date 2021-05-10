Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Christopher Schindler scored the winning penalty in the 2017 play-off final, securing Huddersfield's promotion to the Premier League

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler is leaving after a five-year spell with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old German has made a total of 184 appearances for the Terriers and has twice been named the club's player of the season.

Schindler played a key role as Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League for the 2017-18 season

"He will always be considered among the greats at Huddersfield Town," chairman Phil Hodgkinson told the club website.

"He helped us achieve the unimaginable and his name will forever be written in the club's history.

"This is a sad day. We wish him nothing but success in the future; he will always be a friend to this club."