Veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he will leave the Serie A club at the end of the season.

Buffon, 43, has won 10 Serie A titles and four Italian Cups over two spells with Juve. He returned to Turin in 2019 after a season at Paris St-Germain.

The keeper told beIN Sports: "We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave.

"This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year."

Buffon, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, added: "Either I stop playing, or if I find a situation that motivates me to play or have a different life experience, I will take it into consideration.

"I feel I gave everything for Juve. I have received everything and more than this cannot be done."The former Italy player, who won 176 international caps, holds the record for most Serie A appearances with 656 games in Italy's top flight.