Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will miss the final three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury in the closing stages of the Magpies' 4-2 win at Leicester on Friday, in which he scored twice.

He missed seven games earlier in the season with the same injury.

Wilson, who joined from Bournemouth in September 2020, has scored 12 Premier League goals in his first season with the Magpies.

Newcastle's impressive win at the King Power Stadium, plus subsequent defeats for West Brom and Fulham, secured their top-flight status for another season.

Steve Bruce's side play Manchester City, Sheffield United and Fulham in their remaining three games.