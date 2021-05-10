Last updated on .From the section Bury

Bury's most recent game at Gigg Lane was in May 2019

Bury's Gigg Lane stadium has been put up for sale by administrators in an attempt to "secure the future of football" at the 12,000-seater venue.

The club entered administration in November with a view to finding new ownership and potentially obtaining readmission to the football pyramid.

This decision to sell could bring new hope to fans groups aiming to revive the club at their 136-year home.

Administrator Steven Wiseglass hopes to secure "a best possible outcome".

"Bury FC is a club with a rich history and a loyal and enthusiastic fan base, and I do hope that a suitable buyer will be forthcoming to secure the future of football at Gigg Lane," Wiseglass, who represents Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, said.

"It is understood there may be an offer from a community interest group to purchase the stadium and trading name as a result of the chancellor's announcement in the recent budget to provide matched funding for purchasing assets of community interest.

"There are other potential parties interested in acquiring the business and assets, and I am liaising with them."

Bury's most recent game at Gigg Lane was the final match of the 2018-19 season, when the Shakers drew 1-1 Port Vale en route to promotion from League Two.

The stadium is a freehold, meaning all land and buildings are included as responsibility to the purchaser.