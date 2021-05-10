Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Oli McBurnie has scored one goal in 25 appearances for Sheffield United this season

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a video emerged on social media appearing to show Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation with some young men.

In the video, a man is seen stamping on the phone he is being filmed on, before fighting with another man.

North Yorkshire Police said that "a 24-year-old man" had been "arrested in connection with an incident which involved another man being assaulted".

He remains in custody.

The police statement added: "The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday, 8 May on High Street in Knaresborough."

Sheffield United had said on Monday that they were "aware" of the video and were "investigating".

Scotland international McBurnie, 24, is part of the Blades squad whose relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on 17 April

He was ruled out for the campaign after fracturing his foot on 11 April during United's 3-0 defeat by Arsenal.