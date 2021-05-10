Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby stayed in the Championship after a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in their last game of the season

Derby County are set to find out that they have lost a battle with the English Football League over the Championship club's accounting policies.

The Rams were cleared of breaching Financial Fair Play rules last year.

However, the EFL appealed against the decision to an independent tribunal and it is understood to have won its case, which centres around how new signings are accounted for.

An announcement is expected soon.

It is felt the policy Derby adopted helped them meet FFP limits when, if normal policies had been applied, that would not have been the case.

It remains to be seen what sanction is applied to Derby but the news increases the turmoil at Pride Park.

On the pitch, a difficult season came to a positive conclusion when manager Wayne Rooney's side survived in the Championship by the narrowest of margins thanks to a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Afterwards, Rooney called for clarity over the club's ownership situation.

Owner Mel Morris has been desperate to offload the club but after the collapse of one deal, thought he had struck another with Spanish businessman Erik Alonso.

However, that deal is also in huge doubt amid confusion and uncertainty over Alonso's source of funding.

There is concern among some fans about Morris' willingness to continue funding the club should the Alonso deal collapse.