Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

The hat-trick Ferran Torres scored for Manchester City against Newcastle on Friday included an outrageous flicked finish

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is still without the suspended Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay.

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Joel Veltman remain on the sidelines because of injuries.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne faces a fitness test on the muscle issue that has ruled him out of their past two matches.

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ederson will be back in goal for City's remaining fixtures.

In Premier League history, only Mohamed Salah has a higher 100% record of scoring in every game against an opponent (six v Bournemouth).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have lost all seven of their Premier League meetings with Manchester City by an aggregate score of 21-2. The Seagulls have led for a total of just 83 seconds across those games.

Manchester City's most recent league defeat against Brighton was in April 1989 in the second tier, while their last top-flight loss against the Seagulls came in October 1981.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have dropped 25 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Their only victory in their final home league game in the past six seasons came against Manchester United in 2017-18.

Since beating Crystal Palace in December 2018, the Seagulls have taken just two points from 27 in Premier League games on a Tuesday and have failed to score in each of the last four.

Danny Welbeck's six league goals this season is his best tally since the 2013-14 campaign.

