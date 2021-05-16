Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion19:00Man CityManchester City
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Manchester City's Ferran Torres scores against Newcastle
The hat-trick Ferran Torres scored for Manchester City against Newcastle on Friday included an outrageous flicked finish

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is still without the suspended Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay.

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Joel Veltman remain on the sidelines because of injuries.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne faces a fitness test on the muscle issue that has ruled him out of their past two matches.

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ederson will be back in goal for City's remaining fixtures.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero
In Premier League history, only Mohamed Salah has a higher 100% record of scoring in every game against an opponent (six v Bournemouth).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have lost all seven of their Premier League meetings with Manchester City by an aggregate score of 21-2. The Seagulls have led for a total of just 83 seconds across those games.
  • Manchester City's most recent league defeat against Brighton was in April 1989 in the second tier, while their last top-flight loss against the Seagulls came in October 1981.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have dropped 25 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
  • Their only victory in their final home league game in the past six seasons came against Manchester United in 2017-18.
  • Since beating Crystal Palace in December 2018, the Seagulls have taken just two points from 27 in Premier League games on a Tuesday and have failed to score in each of the last four.
  • Danny Welbeck's six league goals this season is his best tally since the 2013-14 campaign.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City's 12 successive away league victories and 23-match unbeaten run away from home in all competitions are both records by a team in England's top four divisions.
  • The 12 away league wins they have achieved since 19 December is more than any other Premier League side has managed away from home all season.
  • Since losing against Chelsea in June 2020, Manchester City have taken 37 points from 39 available in midweek Premier League games.
  • They haven't lost their final away league game of the season since they were beaten by Tottenham at White Hart Lane in 2008-09 (W9, D2).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
