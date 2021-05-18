Kelty Hearts v Brechin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two
Join the debate and vote for your greatest ever Scottish Cup final.
Former world champion Graeme Dott on the "torture" of his 2006 success and his struggles with depression and narcolepsy as he vows to keep going.
There are arguably 11 places up for grabs in Scotland's extended 26-man squad for Euro 2020. But who would you give those spots to?
Dundee, Greenock Morton, Airdrieonians and Brechin City each hope to have up to 500 spectators at their SPFL play-off finals with the Covid-19 lockdown being eased.
Strathclyde Sirens netball team have made strides this season, which the players attribute in part to increased media attention.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland