Last updated on .From the section League Two

Newport County are boosted by the return of captain Joss Labadie after he shrugged off a knee injury to declare himself fit for Michael Flynn's side.

Defender Priestley Farquharson is also available after he missed the last eight games of the season.

Forest Green Rovers Jimmy Ball remains cagey about the involvement of Nicky Cadden in his squad for the first leg of League Two play-off semi-finals.

Cadden missed the last four games of the regular season through injury.

Only goal difference separated these two teams in the League Two table at the end of the regular season, although it was Forest Green's slump in form - including a six-game winless run though late March and early April which cost Mark Cooper his job - which left the Nailsworth club to rely on the lottery of the play-offs for promotion.

Youth team boss Ball was given the reins on a temporary basis, and steered the club to just one defeat in six and the chance to make it to Wembley.

Forest Green will have home advantage for the second leg after the fixtures were switched because of planned work on the pitch at Newport's Rodney Parade ground, not that Ball places too much significance by that fact.

"You're just looking to finish both games ahead, simple as that," Ball told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We're in good form, were in good spirits, a settled system, got some continuity and some cohesion, so I don't think the venue changes a lot."

Flynn's side ensured their spot with some important victories toward the back end of the season against clubs in the promotion mix, beating Bolton and Cheltenham, and their only loss in the final nine games was against promoted Cambridge United.

They will be the first Welsh team to play before a crowd since the pandemic hit, as 900 tickets have been made available for the game at Rodney Parade while crowds will also attend the second leg in Gloucestershire.

Assistant boss Wayne Hatswell said: "I am hoping it's going to make a huge difference. We have only experienced crowds once this season, at Leyton Orient. We felt it was such a lift for them and it did not feel like it was for us.

"I am hoping it will have a big influence on us. You have seen over the weekend with Leicester (in the FA Cup final) it can have a real impact on the players and staff. I am looking forward to it because I did not think we would have any this year if I am honest."