Last updated on .From the section League One

Karl Robinson has been in charge of Oxford United since March 2018

Third-placed Blackpool go into Tuesday night's play-off semi-final first leg at Oxford United having finished only six points better off when the League One campaign ended on 9 May.

But despite Covid rules easing to allow some fans back, U's boss Karl Robinson insists: "They're red-hot favourites."

He told BBC Radio Oxfordshire: "They're the best team in the play-offs and they're playing the worst team."

Oxford's 12,400-capacity Kassam Stadium will only be a quarter full.

But Robinson admitted: "We're ecstatic that the fans are going to be back in there. It's an amazing achievement that we get to see them before next season - and the butterflies have started already.

"We know there will be lots of noise. We can switch off the sound system.

"That will be fantastic. Now it will be for real," added the Oxford boss, who will watch both semi-final legs and, potentially, a Wembley final from the stands as he serves a four-game touchline ban.

Oxford will be encouraged by past statistics that, in the third tier, show the fourth-ranked team have won promotion on nine occasions in the 34-year history of the League One play-offs - only two fewer than the sides who have finished first and second, with 11 apiece.

Robinson also points to last year's Wembley final defeat by Wycombe Wanderers as a source of great motivation.

"If you've had the experience of losing, you've already come through the worst that can happen and that takes the pressure off. We're fantastically relaxed," he added.

Neil Critchley left Liverpool's academy to take charge of Blackpool in March 2020

But, after a season more disrupted than most by postponements and Covid outbreaks, the visiting Tangerines are on a roll.

Neil Critchley's Blackpool won their last four games to sneak into third place ahead of Sunderland and Lincoln City.

They also have the meanest back-line in League One, conceding just 37 goals, one fewer than champions Hull City.

"To have the best defensive record in the division shows how we work," said the 42-year-old former Crewe midfielder and - for two games only last season - stand-in Liverpool manager.

"Everyone loves the play-offs," Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire. "They're always packed with drama and excitement.

"It's a new experience for me by but I've been involved in play-off games before, from my time with Crewe, and I've been involved in a lot of end-of-season tournaments. It's a different psychology.

"It's fantastic that it's not just the top three going up, else there'd be nothing to play for. It keeps the season alive."

Blackpool, who have been promoted via the play-offs five times in eight attempts - more than any other team - hold the upper hand too in this term's two head-to-head meetings.

After a 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road in December, Blackpool won 2-0 at the Kassam Stadium when the two sides last met back in March, thanks to goals from Kenny Dougall and Dan Ballard.

Although they will be without injured defender Daniel Gretarsson, they hope to have winger Sulley Kaikai and midfielder Grant Ward fit to start.

That is also the case for on-loan Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton, who is free to play in the semis but not if Blackpool won and went on to play the fourth-placed Black Cats at Wembley.

Oxford, who have no new injury worries, also ended the season strongly, winning six out of the last seven - including their last three in a row - to deprive Portsmouth of sixth place on the last day.

How do the two teams compare?