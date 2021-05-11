Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The WSL team of the year, according to data analysts Carteret

Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby was the leading player in this season's Women's Super League - according to statistics from Carteret Analytics.

Kirby scored 16 goals in 18 games with 11 assists as her side won the title, but she is the only Chelsea player in Carteret's WSL Team of the Season.

Second-placed Manchester City had four players included - Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Caroline Weir and Chloe Kelly.

The rest of the team came from West Ham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Kirby, 27, received the highest score of 380.8 from Carteret, who analysed every outfield player's performance in five categories - defensive, discipline, game changer, game control and offensive.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema picked up the second best total of 357.4 after a season where she scored 18 league goals.

Manchester City's Kelly was next with a mark of 289.6 following 10 goals and 11 assists, although there was no place in the team for Chelsea's Sam Kerr, the WSL's top goalscorer with 21 goals.

Three different teams were also represented in midfield with Manchester United's Ella Toone (268.8), Arsenal's Jill Roord (268.1) and Manchester City's Weir (263) all named.

Weir's team-mates Bronze (252) and Houghton (235.5) were among the defenders, along with Katie McCabe of Arsenal (261.5) and Manchester United's Millie Turner (215.5).

The goalkeepers were assessed according to discipline, distribution, game changer, game control and shot-stopper, with West Ham's Mackenzie Arnold coming out on top (228.9).

The Women's Super League 'Team of the Season' (with Carteret Analytics score)