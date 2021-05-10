Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

It's almost exactly 30 years to the day since Motherwell triumphed against Dundee United in one of the most memorable Scottish Cup finals.

Tommy McLean's side beat his brother Jim's United 4-3 after extra time at Hampden and you can re-live the drama on Friday's Scottish Cup Classics.

Off the Ball's Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove will watch the game, as will Steven Thompson and Michael Stewart.

Its on BBC Scotland on Friday from 22:30 BST.