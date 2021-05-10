Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Edinson Cavani has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Man Utd this season.

Manchester United are close to confirming that striker Edinson Cavani will stay for another season.

Cavani, 34, was undecided over whether to stay for a second year after experiencing a number of issues early in his time with the club.

However, those matters have now been resolved and BBC Sport has been told an agreement has been reached.

United are still to confirm the news but it is understood to be a matter of time.

Cavani has had an outstanding finish to the season and scored his eighth goal in seven games - and his 15th in total - in Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.