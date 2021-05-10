Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Juventus midfielder Pirlo took over as the Turin club's coach last August

Juventus will stick with coach Andrea Pirlo for the remainder of the season despite the prospect of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan left Juve fifth in Serie A with three games of the campaign remaining.

Pirlo was a surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer and under his guidance Juve have not won the title for the first time since 2012.

In the aftermath of the Milan defeat, Pirlo, 41, said he would not quit.

However there has been speculation the former Italy midfielder could be axed in a late attempt to secure a top-four place.

BBC Sport understands this will not happen and Pirlo will remain in his position for Wednesday's trip to Sassuolo and the following games against new champions Inter Milan and Bologna.

Juventus are a point adrift of fourth-placed Napoli, with Atalanta and AC Milan - the two teams above them - two points further away.

Pirlo's side were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Porto, but have the chance to win a trophy when they face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final later this month.