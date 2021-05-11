Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
With just two rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures left, The Nine's Amy Irons has a narrow 30-point lead over the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions.
Last time, Amy defeated former Scotland footballer James McFadden and it's another Motherwell (supporting) great who is her opponent this week - Off the Ball's Tam Cowan.
Tam was the winner when the pair went head-to-head earlier this season, so can Amy turn the tables in Wednesday's fixtures?
|Amy
|Tam
|Dundee United v Motherwell
|0-1
|0-1
|Livingston v Rangers
|0-2
|1-3
|Celtic v St Johnstone
|2-1
|2-0
|Aberdeen v Hibernian
|1-0
|0-0
|Kilmarnock v St Mirren
|1-2
|1-0
|Ross County v Hamilton Academical
|1-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Dundee United v Motherwell (18:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Tam's prediction: 0-1
Livingston v Rangers (18:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Tam's prediction: 1-3
Celtic v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Tam's prediction: 2-0
Aberdeen v Hibernian
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Tam's prediction: 0-0
Kilmarnock v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Tam's prediction: 1-0
Ross County v Hamilton Academical (19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Tam's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Stephen Robinson
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Tam Cowan
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30 & 10
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Charlie Adam
|20
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|20 & 10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,540
|Pundits
|1,510
|Amy v Pundits
|P33
|W11
|D9
|L13