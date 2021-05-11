Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

With just two rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures left, The Nine's Amy Irons has a narrow 30-point lead over the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions.

Last time, Amy defeated former Scotland footballer James McFadden and it's another Motherwell (supporting) great who is her opponent this week - Off the Ball's Tam Cowan.

Tam was the winner when the pair went head-to-head earlier this season, so can Amy turn the tables in Wednesday's fixtures?

AmyTam
Dundee United v Motherwell0-10-1
Livingston v Rangers0-21-3
Celtic v St Johnstone2-12-0
Aberdeen v Hibernian1-00-0
Kilmarnock v St Mirren1-21-0
Ross County v Hamilton Academical1-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee United v Motherwell (18:00 BST)

Dundee United v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Tam's prediction: 0-1

Livingston v Rangers (18:00)

Livingston v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Tam's prediction: 1-3

Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Tam's prediction: 2-0

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Tam's prediction: 0-0

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Tam's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Tam's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Stuart Kettlewell110
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Stephen Robinson50
Michael Stewart50 & 30
Tam Cowan50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30 & 10
Stephen O'Donnell30
Charlie Adam20
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Peter Lovenkrands20
Steven Pressley20 & 10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1,540
Pundits1,510
Amy v Pundits
P33W11D9L13

