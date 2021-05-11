Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

With just two rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures left, The Nine's Amy Irons has a narrow 30-point lead over the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions.

Last time, Amy defeated former Scotland footballer James McFadden and it's another Motherwell (supporting) great who is her opponent this week - Off the Ball's Tam Cowan.

Tam was the winner when the pair went head-to-head earlier this season, so can Amy turn the tables in Wednesday's fixtures?

Amy Tam Dundee United v Motherwell 0-1 0-1 Livingston v Rangers 0-2 1-3 Celtic v St Johnstone 2-1 2-0 Aberdeen v Hibernian 1-0 0-0 Kilmarnock v St Mirren 1-2 1-0 Ross County v Hamilton Academical 1-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee United v Motherwell (18:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Tam's prediction: 0-1

Livingston v Rangers (18:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Tam's prediction: 1-3

Celtic v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Tam's prediction: 2-0

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Tam's prediction: 0-0

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Tam's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Tam's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Stuart Kettlewell 110 Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Stephen Robinson 50 Michael Stewart 50 & 30 Tam Cowan 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 & 10 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Charlie Adam 20 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Peter Lovenkrands 20 Steven Pressley 20 & 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1,540 Pundits 1,510