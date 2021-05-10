Last updated on .From the section Preston

Frankie McAvoy led Preston to 13th in the Championship having picked up 17 points from 24 as interim manager

Championship side Preston North End have appointed interim boss Frankie McAvoy as the club's new permanent head coach following the end of the season.

The former first-team coach temporarily took over in March after previous boss Alex Neil was sacked by the club.

McAvoy, 53, won five of his eight games at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, including Preston's final four matches.

He will be joined by Paul Gallagher, who has retired at the age of 36 to take up the role of first-team coach.

Midfielder Gallagher made more than 600 appearances during his senior career, with his time at Deepdale including three loan stints at the club before a permanent stay from 2015 onwards.

Having begun his career at Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers, Gallagher also featured for Leicester City, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield United.

Prior to McAvoy's time with Preston, he was previously part of the coaching staff at Scottish side Hamilton Academical as well as Norwich City.