Jill Roord scored seven WSL goals and provided four assists in 2020-21 as Arsenal finished third in the table

Jill Roord is leaving Women's Super League club Arsenal to join German side VfL Wolfsburg.

The Frauen Bundesliga outfit, who have won the Women's Champions League twice, will pay the Gunners an undisclosed fee for the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has made 50 appearances for the north London club in all competitions since joining from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019.

A Netherlands international, she scored 15 goals in two seasons with Arsenal.

