Jen Beattie has also had spells at Manchester City, Montpellier, Melbourne City and Celtic

Arsenal's Scotland defender Jen Beattie will miss this summer's Olympic Games after having back surgery.

The 29-year-old last played at the end of February and hopes the operation will cure the long-term issue.

Beattie has played eight times for the Gunners this season and won her last Scotland cap in the 2-0 loss to Portugal almost three months ago.

Last year she found out she had breast cancer, but played just three days after her diagnosis.

She was part of the Scotland side that played in the 2019 World Cup, scoring in their 3-3 draw with Argentina.