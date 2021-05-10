Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tameka Yallop helped Brisbane Roar reach the Australian W-League semi-finals last month

Australia midfielder Tameka Yallop has joined West Ham United Women.

Yallop moves to the Irons having played for Brisbane Roar in her home country and Norwegian side Klepp, the former club of Hammers boss Ollie Harder.

The 29-year-old has won 82 caps for her country since 2007 and has been named in three World Cup squads.

"She is somebody that I know well, brings a lot of professionalism and athleticism, and is a top-class player," Harder told the club website. external-link

"We're looking for people that will represent West Ham United in the best possible light and inspire the next generation of female footballers in our community - I believe that Tameka ticks all of those boxes," he added.

The Hammers have not disclosed the length of Yallop's contract with the Women's Super League club.

