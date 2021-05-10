Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Oli McBurnie has scored one goal in 25 appearances for Sheffield United this season.

Sheffield United are investigating after a video emerged on social media appearing to show striker Oli McBurnie in an altercation with a group of young men.

In the video, a man can be seen stamping on the phone he is being filmed on, before fighting with another man.

A club statement said: "Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media.

"We are currently investigating."

Scotland international McBurnie, 24, was ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing his foot in the Blades' 3-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal in April.

Sheffield United have won just five Premier League games this season and have been relegated to the Championship.