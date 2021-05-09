Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ex-UFC world champion Conor McGregor has an ambition to buy a sports club and says he once had "a conversation" about buying Celtic shares.

The mixed martial arts fighter is estimated to have a net worth of £181m.

Dublin-born McGregor, 32, jokingly asked fans on Twitter in April if he should buy Manchester United.

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest," he expanded in a question and answer session. "To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond."

The Irish businessman and financier, who has a net worth of £1.76bn, is the Scottish Premiership club's major shareholder with nearly 35% of the stock in his hands.

Desmond, who first invested in Celtic in the 1990s, declared in March that his shares were not for sale.

"I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage," McGregor, who was UFC champion at featherweight and lightweight, stated.

"Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."

Manchester United have been valued at £3.05bn by Forbes - the fourth most valuable club in the world - with Celtic at £80.73m.

The English Premier League club's co-chairman, Joel Glazer is planning his first meaningful discussions with the club's fans since his family bought the club in 2005 after being criticised for involvement in the scrapped European Super League concept.

Celtic are facing a rebuild this summer after city rivals Rangers ended their bid for a 10th consecutive Scottish league title as Desmond's club ended the season without a trophy for the first time in five years.

BBC Scotland has approached Celtic for comment.