Mark Bonner became just the sixth manager to lead Cambridge United to a promotion in the EFL on Saturday

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has signed a new three-year contract.

The 35-year-old has been rewarded after guiding the U's to League One for the first time since 2002.

He took temporary charge after Colin Calderwood left in January 2020 and was given the job permanently shortly before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Bonner led Cambridge to a second-placed finish in League Two this campaign, behind champions Cheltenham Town, and has won 32 of his 61 games in charge.

Bonner never played professionally and began coaching with Cambridge's academy in 2011.

He progressed to join the first team's coaching staff and stepped up as interim head coach for three games when Joe Dunne was sacked in December 2018.

"Mark has shown himself to be an exceptional coach, a great leader across the whole club and a fantastic ambassador for Cambridge United on and off the pitch," Cambridge United's majority owner Paul Barry told the club website.

"He would be the first to say that our success this season has been a team success - and he would be right - but his personal contribution to it in a uniquely challenging season has been huge and we are all so pleased that he will be leading the club on the next stage of this exciting journey.

"He is one of our own, cares deeply about the club and the community we serve and his new contract is very well deserved."